AAA Anticipates Record-Breaking Holiday Travel Season with Over 115 Million Americans on the Move
Millions of Americans are expected to surpass pre-pandemic travel levels during the holiday season, with over 115 million people hitting the roads and airports, according to AAA. Airlines anticipate a 16% increase from last year, with more than 39 million flyers during the two-week stretch. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is closely monitoring airline performance, aiming to avoid a repeat of Southwest Airlines’ holiday meltdown from the previous year.