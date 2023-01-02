A California Woman Seeking Mental Health Treatment in Houston Goes Missing After Failed Return Flight

A recent report highlights the mysterious disappearance of Danielle Becker Friedland, a 36-year-old woman from California who traveled to Houston for mental health treatment and has not been seen since. According to information provided by the police to KHOU 11’s Cory McCord, Friedland had initially booked a Wednesday flight back to San Francisco from George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. However, she never boarded the flight, leaving authorities and her family deeply concerned.

Friedland, diagnosed with mood disorder psychosis, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorders, and depression, had spent the last six weeks receiving treatment at the Menninger Clinic, a psychiatric hospital in Houston. After checking her bag at the airport, she reportedly left in a cab with $160 in cash and her debit card, abandoning her phone at Bush Airport.

Worryingly, Friedland has not made contact with her husband, Jordan Friedland, who flew in from California to aid in the search. Jordan expressed his concerns, saying, “One of the scariest things for me is that Dani doesn’t know Houston. She doesn’t have friends or family here. She doesn’t have her luggage, her credit cards, her phone, and I just can’t imagine how scary that must be.”

Authorities describe Danielle Friedland as approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing around 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue jogger pants, a blue puffy jacket with blue and orange stripes, and carrying a black suitcase. With Friedland’s phone left behind and no alternative device for communication, the search intensifies for the missing woman, raising concerns about her well-being and safety.