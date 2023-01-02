96th Academy Awards Set to Make Waves Amidst Controversy and High Expectations on March 10th

The anticipation for the 96th Academy Awards is at fever pitch as Hollywood gears up for a night of glitz, glamour, and potential history-making moments. Scheduled to commence an hour earlier than usual at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 10, this year’s Oscars promise to deliver excitement and surprises against the backdrop of a tumultuous year in the movie industry.

Amidst the aftermath of unprecedented events such as the Barbenheimer phenomenon and industry-wide strikes, the Oscars will emanate from the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Viewers can catch the action live on ABC or via various streaming platforms such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

Returning for his fourth stint as host, the irrepressible Jimmy Kimmel takes the reins once again, drawing inspiration from the cultural zeitgeist shaped by movies like Barbie and Top Gun: Maverick. With his past experiences, including the infamous La La Land-Moonlight mix-up, Kimmel is primed to navigate the evening’s festivities with his trademark wit and charm.

As the spotlight shines on the nominees, the possibility of groundbreaking victories looms large. Notable contenders like Lily Gladstone of Killers of the Flower Moon and Colman Domingo of Rustin stand poised to break barriers with potential historic wins in acting categories. Meanwhile, veteran director Martin Scorsese and composer John Williams could etch their names in the annals of Oscar history with record-breaking achievements of their own.

In the race for Best Picture, Oppenheimer emerges as a frontrunner, with the potential to surpass longstanding records for most wins by a single film. As the excitement builds and anticipation reaches a crescendo, the 96th Academy Awards promise to be a night to remember, celebrating the magic and artistry of cinema in all its splendor.