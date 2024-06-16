7-year-old boy dead, grandmother hospitalized after house fire in Houston, fire crews say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A 7-year-old boy has been pronounced dead, and his grandmother is hospitalized after a house fire on Houston’s south side on Saturday afternoon.

Houston firefighters were dispatched to the 3000 block of Friar Point at 3:30 p.m.

At the scene, fire crews reported finding the front of the house completely engulfed in flames, and heard the mother screaming for help.

Officials said a total of six people were in the house, a mother, grandmother, and four kids between the ages of 4 and 9 years old.

The 7-year-old boy reportedly died after succumbing to fire conditions.

The grandmother sustained second degree burns on her arms and legs, but is expected to be OK, officials said.

The rest of the family is said to be uninjured but shaken up from the incident.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of fire and cause of death for the young boy.

One firefighter partially fell through the roof, but is OK, officials said.