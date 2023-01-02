50 Cent on Diddy Skipping Grammys Ceremony Amid Assault Allegations: ‘Puff I Think You Should Go… LMAO’

It was recently confirmed that Diddy would not be attending this year’s Grammys despite his ‘Love Album’ project being nominated.

50 Cent isn’t letting a single Diddy headline pass him by without offering some commentary of his own.

The latest example of this sees the Power executive producer responding to news that Diddy would indeed be skipping the upcoming Grammys ceremony following abuse allegations. Diddy’s The Love Album: Off the Grid is nominated this year for Best Progressive R&B Album; however, his reps recently confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that he would not be in attendance.

“Wait puff I think you should go,” 50 wrote on Instagram this week, as seen below. “[T]hey not gonna give you no trophy LMAO get the fvck outta here.”

As noted above, this is far from the first time 50 has publicly mocked Diddy over the recent wave of allegations against him. In December, for example, 50 shared a series of IG updates aimed at Diddy, including one in response to what was then speculation about the status of the Bad Boy Records founder’s invitation from the Recording Academy.

“Every day there is something new,” 50 said at the time.

Diddy was sued last November by Cassie, who accused him of rape. That suit was quickly settled, though Diddy was later accused of assault by additional women. In a statement, Diddy denied the allegations.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged,” he said in December. “I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth.”