48th Annual Buffalo Bayou Partnership Regatta presented by Gillman Subaru

Registration is now open! Click here to register.

Join us for Texas’ largest canoe and kayak race – the 48th Annual Buffalo Bayou Partnership Regatta on March 7th! Paddlers, ages 12 and up, are encouraged to participate in the 15-mile race along the scenic Buffalo Bayou. Whether you are entering competitively or paddling for pleasure, you won’t want to miss out on this longstanding Houston tradition!

WHERE:

Starting Line: 7700 San Felipe (just west of Voss)

Finish Line: Allen’s Landing (1019 Commerce Street at Main Street)

ENTRY FEE:

$55 per person (nonrefundable) through March 5

$60 day-of registration

$30 per person for military and student ID (E-mail a copy of your ID to info@buffalobayou.org to receive your promo code.)

(E-mail a copy of your ID to info@buffalobayou.org to receive your promo code.) $40 for members of The Currents, BBP’s YP Group (Code will be emailed to active members.)

Entry includes t-shirt and lunch (while supplies last). Does not include canoe or kayak.

The minimum entry age is 12. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Check out the Regatta Helpful Hints for this year!

Interested in entering the race as a Team Sponsor? View the sponsor benefits and fill out the form online form here or view the PDF here. Email the completed form back to Leigh McBurnett at lmcburnett@buffalobayou.org.

For rules & race categories, please Click Here ».

For list of canoe and kayak rental vendors, please Click Here ».

15.5-mile Race Route (view map)