30th Annual SAG Awards Reflect Industry’s Best Performances of 2023

The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, a prestigious event recognizing outstanding performances in film and television, showcased notable victories for “Oppenheimer” and “The Bear” on Saturday. Held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles and streamed live on Netflix for the first time, the ceremony celebrated the best performances of 2023, offering insights into potential outcomes for the upcoming Academy Awards.

With categories exclusively focused on performance, the SAG Awards hold significance within the industry. Winners are determined by the votes of the union’s vast membership, exceeding 119,000 members according to the SAG Awards website.

This year’s awards marked a significant moment following a 118-day strike by members the previous year. After negotiating a new contract with over 350 production companies, actors secured improved wages, working conditions, and safeguards against the encroachment of artificial intelligence in performances.

Barbra Streisand was honored with the prestigious Life Achievement Award, receiving a standing ovation for her contribution to the industry. In her acceptance speech, Streisand reflected on her journey and the importance of pursuing dreams despite obstacles, emphasizing the privilege of being part of the profession.

Among the notable winners in the film category were “Oppenheimer,” recognized for outstanding performance by a cast, with Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. earning individual accolades for their roles. In television, “The Bear” emerged victorious, with Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri receiving awards for their performances.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Film:

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture: “Oppenheimer”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role: Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Television:

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series: Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series: Ali Wong, “Beef”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series: Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series: Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series: Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series: “Succession”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series: “The Bear”

Stunts: