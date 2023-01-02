2024 Oscar Nominations Revealed: Top Contenders and Surprises

The highly anticipated 2024 Oscar nominations were unveiled on Tuesday morning by actress Zazie Beetz and actor Jack Quaid at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. The 96th Academy Awards, set to be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 10, from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

This year’s Oscars ceremony comes with an earlier timeslot, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT), preceded by a pre-show at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT).

The nominations spanned all 23 categories, with notable contenders including “Oppenheimer” leading with 13 nominations, followed by “Poor Things” with 11 and “Killers of the Flower Moon” with 10.

Some of the key nominations in major categories include:

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role:

Bradley Cooper in “Maestro”

Cillian Murphy in “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright in “American Fiction”

Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role:

Emily Blunt in “Oppenheimer”

America Ferrera in “Barbie”

Jodie Foster in “Nyad”

Best Animated Feature Film of the Year:

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Achievement in Cinematography:

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Rodrigo Prieto)

“Oppenheimer” (Hoyte van Hoytema)

Best Original Song:

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

Best Motion Picture of the Year:

“American Fiction”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

The full list of nominations is extensive, covering diverse categories such as documentary feature film, international feature film, makeup and hairstyling, and more.

As the countdown to Oscar Sunday begins, stay tuned for updates and continuing coverage on “On The Red Carpet,” providing comprehensive news and information on the 2024 Oscars. Follow @OnTheRedCarpet for the latest updates, and watch the show wherever you stream.