2023 Heisman Trophy: Finalists and Ceremony Details Revealed

The anticipation for the pinnacle of individual achievement in college football is building, as the 2023 Heisman Trophy finalists have been revealed. The ceremony, set to take place on Saturday, December 9 at 8 p.m. ET, will unfold at the Appel Room in the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Here’s an overview of the four contenders and what to expect from the ceremony.

How to Watch: The announcement of the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State: Marvin Harrison Jr., following in the footsteps of his Pro Football Hall of Fame father, has had a remarkable 2023 campaign as a wide receiver for Ohio State. The 21-year-old, standing at six feet four inches, capped off the season with 1,211 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He recently secured the Fred Biletnikoff Award for the best wide receiver in college football and earned distinctions as the Big Ten Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year and Wide Receiver of the Year. If Harrison Jr. clinches the Heisman, he would mark the eighth Heisman winner in Ohio State’s history.

Bo Nix, QB, Oregon: Bo Nix, in his fifth and final season with the Oregon Ducks, has led the program to a No. 8 ranking with an impressive 11-2 record. The 23-year-old quarterback boasts a remarkable 77.2% completion percentage, ranking him among the top in the country. Nix’s Heisman nomination is the culmination of a standout college football career, including a transfer from Auburn to Oregon. He aims to become the second Oregon player to win the award, following Marcus Mariota in 2014.

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU: Jayden Daniels, a transfer student from Arizona State, has been in exceptional form throughout the season. The 22-year-old quarterback has already garnered accolades, being named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and receiving the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Daniels led LSU to a successful 2023 season, topping national statistics for a quarterback in total offense, passing touchdowns, total touchdowns, and rushing yards by a quarterback. If he secures the Heisman, Daniels will join the ranks of LSU stars like Joe Burrow.

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington: Another transfer student, Michael Penix Jr., arrived from Indiana in late 2021, making a significant impact on the Washington Huskies’ remarkable season. The team finished with a perfect 13-0 record and claimed the Pac-12 Championship. Penix Jr., leading from the front, topped the nation in passing yards with 4,218 and threw 33 passing touchdowns in 2023. He aspires to become the first Heisman Trophy winner in Washington’s history, with the Huskies eyeing their third-ever claimed National Championship.

As the Heisman Trophy ceremony approaches, football enthusiasts eagerly await the crowning of the 2023 winner, who will join the illustrious list of college football greats.