NEW 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 ENGINE

New for the 2020 Ram 1500, the available 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 engine combines 480 pound feet of torque and an available half-ton diesel towing capacity of 12,560 pounds for impressive power.

NEW APPEARANCE PACKAGES

Now available in the Black and new Night Appearance Packages, the 2020 Ram 1500 brings robust style and utility-focused design to get the job done right.

SOUTHWESTERN DETAILS

A burned-in Laramie Longhorn branding mark on the real wood accented upper glove box gives each 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn® individual craftsmanship and style.

SAFETY AND SECURITY IN NUMBERS

Your peace of mind is our top of mind. That’s why the 2020 Ram 1500 has been designed with a frame that incorporates 98% high-strength steel and more than 100 standard and available safety and security features.