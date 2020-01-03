¡Que Onda Magazine!

2020 F-150 Lariat Supercrew

2.7L EcoBoost V6 Engine
How can an engine displacing just 2.7 liters deliver a robust 325 horsepower and 400 lb.-ft. of torque? Engineer it with the Ford port-fuel and direct-injection (PFDI) system with two injectors per cylinder, dual overhead cam design with variable intake/exhaust cam timing, plus twin intercooled turbochargers for on-demand power. And the 2.7L EcoBoost with 10-speed transmission is strong. Its upper block and cylinders are made of the same high-strength compacted graphite iron used in the Super Duty 6.7L Power Stroke Turbo Diesel.

Electronic 10-Speed Transmission with Tow/Haul, Snow/
Wet, EcoSelect and Sport Modes F-150 EcoBoost, V8 and diesel engines deliver their power through an advanced 10-speed automatic transmission. Compared with the 6-speed, the 10-speed delivers improved overall performance, with enhanced acceleration at the low and mid ranges of the power band. Features include optimized wide-span gear spacing coupled with drag-reduction actions plus three overdrive gears. What’s more, you can choose from selectable modes: Normal, Tow/Haul, Snow/Wet, EcoSelect and Sport.

SYNC 3
SYNC 3 is our easy-to-use, responsive voice-activated technology. Experience the capacitive touchscreen with impressive responsiveness. Locate your favorite restaurants with simple destination entry via the available navigation. You’ll also find a sleek user-friendly interface to help you
connect to and control your smartphone.

